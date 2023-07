Williams picked up the save in Monday's 8-6 victory over the Cubs. He worked around a hit and a walk, logging a strikeout in a scoreless inning.

Williams has now converted eight straight save opportunities, including his last two in back-to-back games. The 28-year-old right-hander has thrown nine consecutive scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 1.47 with a 1.01 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB across 30.2 innings this season.