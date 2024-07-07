Williams (back) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday at American Family Field, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Williams began throwing off a mound in late June, and it didn't take long for him to be cleared to face live hitters. The right-hander will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, though it's unclear how many outings he might need. The Brewers have been targeting the July 30 trade deadline as a general target date for Williams' return.