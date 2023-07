Williams picked up the save Saturday against the Reds. He struck out two over a clean inning.

Williams rattled off his third straight perfect inning and hasn't given up a hit in his last four appearances (3.2 innings). Through 36 outings (35.1 innings), Williams is tied with Josh Hader for the sixth most saves in baseball and owns a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and a 12.48 K/9.