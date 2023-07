Williams picked up the save in Friday's 1-0 win over Cincinnati. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Williams nailed down the win for starter Corbin Burnes and completed the shutout for Milwaukee, bringing the Brewers back into a tie for first place in the NL Central. He needed just 14 pitches to retire the side in order. An All-Star for the second consecutive year, Williams is now 21-for-23 in save chances this season with a sparkling 1.83 ERA.