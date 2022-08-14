Williams (4-2) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win in Saturday's extra-inning victory over the Cardinals.

Williams was deployed in the ninth inning to keep the game tied, and he did so with relative ease. The Brewers took the lead in the 10th, and Matt Bush closed out the contest. Since Josh Hader was traded to the Padres, Williams has collected a save, two wins and two losses. His usage Saturday followed that of a traditional closer in a tie game on the road, though it's safe to say he hasn't fully seized control of the role. Bush has two saves since joining the Brewers in a trade from Texas, while Taylor Rogers missed time with a knee injury and has yet to log a save or hold for Milwaukee. This bullpen remains a fluid situation, though Williams' stellar ratios (1.62 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 71:19 K:BB) through 44.1 innings still make him the favorite for converting save chances.