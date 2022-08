Williams (5-3) earned a win with a scoreless inning against the Pirates on Monday. He struck out two and walked one batter.

Williams tossed a shutout ninth inning and earned the win when Milwaukee walked it off in the bottom of the frame. He lowered his ERA to 1.80 with a 78:24 K:BB through 50 innings this season. In 12 August appearances, Williams has posted a 2.61 ERA while going 3-3 and converting three saves in four chances.