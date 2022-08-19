Williams struck out the side without allowing a baserunner to earn the save Thursday against the Dodgers.

Williams entered the game with a two-run lead and had little trouble shutting the door on the Dodgers to earn his eighth save of the season. He's allowed only one earned run across his last 37 appearances -- dating back to May 13-- and he owns an excellent 1.55 ERA and 75:19 K:BB across 46.1 innings for the season. Williams has also collected two of the team's four saves since Josh Hader was traded.