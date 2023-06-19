Williams picked up the save in Sunday's 5-2 victory over the Pirates, striking out two over a perfect inning.

Williams locked down back-to-back save chances versus Pittsburgh after blowing his first save of the season last week versus Minnesota. Overall, the right-hander boasts a 1.90 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 24 appearances (23.2 innings) and is 12-for-13 in save opportunities. Williams' career-high mark for saves is 15, which he set last year when he took over as the Brewers' full-time closer after the surprising trade of Josh Hader at the deadline. Williams remains an elite option, but he hasn't gotten enough opportunities this year to contend for the MLB lead in saves.