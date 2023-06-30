Williams picked up a save against the Mets on Thursday, yielding one hit and two walks while striking out one batter over one scoreless inning.

Williams came on in the ninth inning with Milwaukee holding a one-run lead and certainly made the final frame interesting. The righty reliever allowed New York to load the bases with two outs, but he struck out Starling Marte to escape the jam and notch his 16th save. Three of those saves have come over the past four days, and Williams has racked up six saves without allowing a run over seven outings since June 16.