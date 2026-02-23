Rom (undisclosed) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Monday's Cactus League game against the Padres, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old lefty appears to be healthy again after having his past two seasons wiped out by injury. He didn't pitch at all in 2024 while recovering from shoulder surgery, then made just seven appearances in the minors in 2025 before being shut down in June with an unspecified injury. Rom signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers over the winter and will likely be ticketed for the rotation at Triple-A Nashville to open the 2026 season.