Bitonti slashed .238/.341/.421 with 19 home runs, 17 steals, a 13.5 percent walk rate and a 33.5 percent strikeout rate in 118 games for Single-A Carolina.

Drafted out of high school in 2023 as a shortstop, Bitonti has already slid to the bottom of the defensive spectrum, playing 900.1 innings at first base and five innings at third base this year for the Mudcats. That won't be a problem if he can make enough contact, as Bitonti has consistently shown impressive raw power and patience for his age -- he won't turn 20 until November. It's unlikely the lefty-hitting Bitonti would be allowed to face same-handed pitching in the majors, but there's a chance he could be a three-true outcomes slugger who hits in the middle of the lineup against righties. The Brewers have a loaded farm system, and first base is particularly crowded, with Andrew Fischer, Brock Wilken, Blake Burke and Luke Adams all representing legitimate first base prospects who are closer to the majors than Bitonti.