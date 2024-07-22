Haase went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI Sunday against the Twins.

Haase picked up his sixth start with the Brewers since having his contract selected from Triple-A on June 26 and posted his first multi-homer game since 2022 when he was with the Tigers. In just 21 at-bats, Haase has a .429 average with three dingers and eight RBI. He does have a 20 home run season to his credit from back in 2021 so while it's highly unrealistic that he'll maintain this pace, his offensive reemergence could afford the Brewers the opportunity to give William Contreras a little extra rest and help keep him fresh through the second half of the season.