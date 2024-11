The Brewers and Haase avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Friday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Haase had been in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 31-year-old slashed .273/.304/.515 with five homers in 30 games with the Brewers this season and is slated to open the 2025 campaign as William Contreras' backup.