Manager Craig Counsell said there's no concern regarding Thames' hamstring cramps, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Thames exited Thursday's game prior to the second inning with bilateral hamstring discomfort, though it sounds like his removal was more precautionary. His legs have apparently been bothering him for a while, so the Brewers didn't want to take any chances. Thames should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the Rockies.