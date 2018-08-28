Thames is out of the lineup for the seventh time in the Brewers' last nine games Tuesday against the Reds.

It's possible that Thames is still battling the knee injury which caused him to miss the first three games of that stretch, as all nine games have come against righties, against whom Thames rarely sat earlier in the season. He's hit just .103 in his last 17 games, however, so it's also possible that he's simply lost his place as a regular. Ryan Braun, who's hit .350 in the month of August, will start again in left field, bumping Christian Yelich over to right.