Thames (thumb) is rehabbing at the Brewers' spring training complex, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

It's not exactly clear where Thames stands in his recovery from thumb surgery, but he is nearly four weeks into his projected 6-to-8 week recovery timetable, and no setbacks have been reported, so he could be back on the field sometime in June. Jesus Aguilar has thrived at first base in Thames' absence, but Thames did post a stellar .976 OPS over 22 games prior to his injury, so manager Craig Counsell is going to have to find ways to get both players in the lineup when Thames returns.