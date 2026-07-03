Brewers' Frank Cairone: Back on mound after accident

Cairone (undisclosed) made his professional debut Thursday, tossing an inning for the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate while allowing one earned run on one hit.

Selected out of high school with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Cairone was held out of game action last summer and was then involved in a serious car accident near his home in New Jersey on Jan 2. Per JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Cairone was hospitalized for nearly a month following the accident and required an arduous rehab in which he had to relearn everyday tasks, but the 18-year-old lefty made enough progress in his recovery to begin working out at the Brewers' facility in Arizona just over two months ago. Now back in action, Cairone is likely to stick around in rookie ball until the Complex League season ends in late July.