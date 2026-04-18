Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Mitchell got the scoring started with a single in the fourth inning before coming up clutch with a two-run double in the 10th. The 27-year-old is off to an impressive start, slashing .289/.439/.444 with five extra-base hits, 16 RBI, six runs scored and three steals across 58 plate appearances.