Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Drives in three in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Friday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Marlins.
Mitchell got the scoring started with a single in the fourth inning before coming up clutch with a two-run double in the 10th. The 27-year-old is off to an impressive start, slashing .289/.439/.444 with five extra-base hits, 16 RBI, six runs scored and three steals across 58 plate appearances.
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