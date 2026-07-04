Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Goes yard in win

Mitchell went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in Friday's 7-4 extra-innings win over the Diamondbacks.

Mitchell opened the scoring with a second-inning blast. He's homered in consecutive contests and has gone 8-for-15 with five extra-base hits and five RBI over his last four games. The outfielder is batting .265 with an .824 OPS, eight homers, 42 RBI, 37 runs scored and six stolen bases over 76 contests this season. He continues to see a strong-side platoon role in center field, though he has made seven starts versus left-handed pitchers since the beginning of June.