Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Left out against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
With lefty Patrick Corbin on the hill for Toronto, the left-handed-hitting Mitchell will hit the bench as the Brewers stock up on extra right-handed bats. Brandon Lockridge will slide over to center field to replace Mitchell, who is sitting on a robust .412 on-base percentage for the season while walking at an impressive 19.6 percent clip over his 52 plate appearances.
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