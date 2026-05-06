Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Scratched from lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game in St. Louis due to illness.
The Brewers are idle Thursday, so Mitchell will have two days to rest before attempting to return to action Friday against the Yankees. Jackson Chourio will slide over to center field and Tyler Black will enter the lineup in left field.
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