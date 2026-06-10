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Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Two doubles in three-hit game

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Mitchell went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Mitchell didn't get in on the fun in Monday's slugfest, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts. He bounced back with his third multi-hit effort of the month Tuesday. The outfielder is hitting .346 (9-for-26) over seven games in June, lifting his average to .247 for the season. Mitchell has added a .758 OPS, three home runs, six stolen bases, 31 RBI, 26 runs scored, 12 doubles and two triples through 56 contests. He continues to hold down the strong side of a platoon in center field, though he had started against southpaws in the two games prior to Tuesday's matchup against righty J.T. Ginn.

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