Brewers' Garrett Mitchell: Two swipes in win

Mitchell went 0-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases and one run scored in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

Mitchell is still hitless in August, going 0-for-15 with four walks, eight strikeouts and three steals over five games this month. The outfielder is now 11-for-16 on the basepaths this season. His recent slump has him down to a .257 average and .773 OPS, and he's added eight home runs, 49 RBI, 49 runs scored, 23 doubles and three triples over 103 contests. Mitchell continues to work primarily in a strong-side platoon role, though his playing time has been steady lately since the Brewers have faced just three left-handed starters (one being an opener) since the All-Star break.