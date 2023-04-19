Mitchell (shoulder) was spotted in the Brewers' clubhouse Wednesday wearing a sling on his left arm, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The rookie outfielder exited Tuesday's win over the Mariners with a left shoulder subluxation. The team is expected to provide more information on Mitchell's status later Wednesday, but the fact that he's sporting a sling suggests he could be a candidate to go on the 10-day injured list.