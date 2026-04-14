The Brewers selected Jones' contract from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old outfielder joined Milwaukee on a minor-league contract in December and failed to make the Opening Day roster, but he'll get a look in the big leagues early in the season with Christian Yelich (groin) landing on the injured list. Jones isn't likely to see significant playing time, though a path is there if he can make a strong early impression with Jackson Chourio (hand) also on the IL.