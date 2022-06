Renfroe went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk Sunday in the Brewers' 6-3 win over the Reds.

Renfroe was the star of the Brewers' three-game series sweep, leaving the yard in all three contests to bring his season total to 13, which ties Willy Adames for the team lead. He's also driven in at least one run in each of his last four games, a welcome sight for fantasy managers after he recorded only one RBI across his preceding 10 contests.