Renfroe is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Brewers haven't announced any sort of injury, but Renfroe finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest Friday. The 30-year-old has a .900 OPS with three home runs and seven RBI over his past 10 games, so his absence from the lineup certainly isn't performance related. Tyrone Taylor will again move to right field while Jonathan Davis starts in center.