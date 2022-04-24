Renfroe went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies.
The 30-year-old right fielder took Cristopher Sanchez deep in the sixth inning for the Brewers' final run of the day. Renfroe's bat has woken up -- both his homers on the season have come in the last four games, and over the last 10 contests he's slashing .333/.359/.611.
