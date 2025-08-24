default-cbs-image
Collins is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Collins will get a breather in the series finale after starting in each of the last six games while going just 2-for-21 with a 4:6 BB:K. Christian Yelich typically serves as Milwaukee's designated hitter, but he'll cover left field Sunday in place of a resting Collins.

