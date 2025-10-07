Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Tuesday that Chourio was removed from Monday's Game 2 of the NLDS versus the Cubs in the ninth inning after his right hamstring tightened up, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

It's the same hamstring that Chourio tweaked in Game 1, forcing his removal from that contest. Murphy noted that Chourio will go through a very light workout Tuesday at Wrigley Field prior to Wednesday's Game 3, and the outfielder is considered day-to-day. Chourio is 5-for-7 with one home run and six RBI in the first two games of the series. If Chourio forced to miss Game 2, Isaac Collins would likely replace him in the outfield.