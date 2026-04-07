Chourio will undergo follow-up imaging on his fractured left wrist Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

As things stand right now, Chourio remains on track to return in mid- to late-April, though it's possible the timetable is altered based on what the imaging shows. Chourio was placed on the 10-day injured list Opening Day as a result of a hand fracture that occurred back on March 4.