Brewers' Jackson Chourio: Follow-up imaging Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chourio will undergo follow-up imaging on his fractured left wrist Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
As things stand right now, Chourio remains on track to return in mid- to late-April, though it's possible the timetable is altered based on what the imaging shows. Chourio was placed on the 10-day injured list Opening Day as a result of a hand fracture that occurred back on March 4.
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