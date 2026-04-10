Chourio's fractured hand is showing signs of healing, but he still isn't cleared to resume hitting, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Chourio was hit on the hand while playing in an exhibition with Team Venezuela back on March 4. Originally expected to be sidelined 2-to-4 weeks, Chourio suffered the injury more than five weeks ago and still can't swing a bat. He's likely to need a rehab assignment once he's cleared to resume full baseball activities. Blake Perkins, Brandon Lockridge and Jake Bauers have been seeing extra playing time while Chourio has been sidelined.