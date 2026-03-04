Misiorowski allowed one earned run over 2.0 innings in Tuesday's exhibition game against the British national team. He gave up two hits, struck out five and walked one.

Misiorowski made his first start of the spring and picked up right where he left off, racking up strikeouts while -- per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com -- throwing 38 pitches and hitting 99.9 mph with his fastball. Misiorowski is set to enter the season with a starting rotation spot, and with both Brandon Woodruff (late) and Quinn Priester (wrist) a little behind, he could get the ball Opening Day.