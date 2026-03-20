Misiorowski has been named the Brewers' Opening Day starter, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Misiorowski will get the ball for the Brewers' regular-season opener against the White Sox on Thursday. The soon-to-be 24-year-old burst onto the scene last season, appearing in 15 regular-season games and posting a 4.36 ERA across 66 innings. He notched a 1.50 ERA across 12 innings in the 2025 playoffs. While Brandon Woodruff (lat) continues to ramp up and Quinn Priester (wrist) is sidelined, Misiorowski will be tasked with leading the Brewers' rotation.