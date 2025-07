The Brewers have selected Morrison with the 94th overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft.

A 6-foot-8 starting pitcher from Coastal Carolina, Morrison posted a 2.42 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 104:23 K:BB in 107.2 innings this spring. Morrison had Tommy John surgery early in his college career and has more untapped potential than the typical college starter.