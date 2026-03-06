Brewers' Jake Bauers: Locked in this spring
Bauers is 6-for-11 (.545) with a home run, a double, two RBI, two steals and a 1:3 BB:K through four games this spring.
Bauers has tallied at least one hit in all four contests he has appeared in and has made a couple marks in both the power and speed departments. Bauers can cover both first base and a corner outfield spot, and he is slated to open the season in a reserve role for the Brewers.
