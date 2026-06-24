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Brewers' Jake Bauers: Records first triple

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bauers went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a walk in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Reds.

After striking out in each of his first two plate appearances, Bauers came through with the game's first run, lacing a triple down the right-field line to drive in a runner. The three-bagger was his first of the season. The hit was a welcome sight for Bauers, who had been struggling at the plate entering Tuesday, batting just .161 with a 40.5 percent strikeout rate over his previous 10 games. The 30-year-old is now slashing .267/.373/.496 with 13 home runs, 12 doubles, 47 RBI, 43 runs scored and five stolen bases across 68 games.

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