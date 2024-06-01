The Brewers recalled Junk from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Junk will come up from the minors to fill the open spot in Milwaukee's pitching staff following the demotion of Tobias Myers to Triple-A on Saturday. Junk made three appearances for the Brewers during his first big-league stint this season, giving up five earned runs over five innings. He's turned in a 2.45 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with Nashville since being sent back down, but he will likely be limited to low-leverage work in the majors. The 28-year-old righty also has experience as a starter, opening the door for a potential spot start if Joe Ross (back) isn't able to return from the injured list when eligible June 5.