Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Thursday that Junk will be stretched out following the injury to Ryan Weathers (forearm), Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Connor Gillispie had already seemed likely to take Edward Cabrera's (blister) spot in the rotation and now Junk might be the favorite to open the season among the team's starting five, as well. Junk has made one start and four relief appearances this spring, allowing six runs with a 10:4 K:BB over 10.1 frames. The 29-year-old has made seven starts and eight relief appearances at the big-league level, compiling a 6.75 ERA.