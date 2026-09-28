Junk did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 4.2 innings in a 5-3 win over Atlanta. He struck out five.

Junk's lone blemish was a solo homer surrendered to Mauricio Dubon in the third inning, and the right-hander departed at 64 pitches (44 strikes) after 4.2 frames. The right-handed hurler posted a 4.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB across 20.1 innings (five starts) in September. He'll close the 2026 campaign with a 6-9 record, 4.22 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 89:33 K:BB over 123.2 innings (26 appearances).