Junk did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 15-14 loss to the Mets, allowing eight runs on eight hits and one walk over three innings. He did not record a strikeout.

Wednesday was arguably Junk's worst performance of the season, with the right-hander giving up six runs in the second inning before allowing two more runs in the third. The eight runs allowed tied a season high he set May 20 against Atlanta, but luckily for Junk, he avoided the loss thanks to the offensive output from his Marlins teammates. Junk now stands at a 4.54 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 111 innings, and he'll look to bounce back in his next start, tentatively slated for next week on the road against the Diamondbacks.