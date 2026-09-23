Junk didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs after allowing two hits and a walk while striking out six over five scoreless innings. He also tossed a wild pitch.

Junk kept Chicago off the board while Miami built a 1-0 lead, allowing just two hits before departing after five innings. Junk's six strikeouts were his most in an outing since July 26, and the scoreless performance lowered his ERA to 4.31. He's given up one or fewer earned runs in six of his last seven starts, posting a 4.10 ERA in that stretch.