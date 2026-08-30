Junk did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Nationals, allowing a run on four hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

Junk returned to Miami's rotation Sunday after he was unexpectedly deployed in relief Wednesday. The right-hander was sharp, blanking Washington through four innings before allowing a lone two-out run in the fifth. Junk would then depart the game after throwing just 65 pitches. It appears that Junk could be on a pitch limit down the stretch -- he's now thrown 103 innings this season after delivering a career-high 110 last year. Overall, Junk's ERA sits at 4.11 with a 1.30 WHIP and 70:28 K:BB. He tentatively lines up to face the Cubs at home his next time out.