Junk allowed a run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over three innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Junk threw 49 of 72 pitches for strikes in the short start. The 30-year-old is winless over his last seven appearances, giving up 14 runs across 26.1 innings with a 14:7 K:BB in that span. Overall, he has a 4.50 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 78:31 K:BB through 114 innings over 24 games (23 starts) this year. He is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Cubs.