The Brewers signed Oliva to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Oliva spent the 2024 season at Double-A Arkansas in the Mariners organization, posting an .841 OPS with seven homers and 37 stolen bases. Slated to turn 29 later this week, Oliva last appeared in the majors in 2021 with the Pirates.