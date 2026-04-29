The Giants transferred Oliva (wrist) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Wednesday.

Oliva remains without an official timeline to rejoin the Giants after undergoing surgery just under two weeks ago to address a left hamate bone fracture, but his move to the 60-day IL ensures that he'll remain on the shelf through mid-June. The 30-year-old outfielder went just 1-for-7 at the dish in seven games with the Giants prior to landing on the IL and may not be guaranteed a big-league roster spot once he's activated.