Brewers' Jesus Made: Doing work at Double-A

Made has gone 23-for-53 (.434) with a home run, five doubles, a triple, 10 RBI, four stolen bases and a 5:9 BB:K over his last 13 games with Double-A Biloxi.

Made went through a bit of a slow stretch in early June, but since he has provided a reminder why he is one of the best -- if not the best -- prospects in the league. It's unclear how much the Brewers want to see from the 19-year-old before bumping him up to the Triple-A level, but his .291/.361/.435 slash line on the season suggests he could get there at some point this summer.