The Brewers have extended Made an invitation to big-league camp during spring training, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Made will turn just 19 in May and has only five games of experience above A-ball, so he's not going to make the Opening Day roster. Nevertheless, the Brewers wanted to reward the top prospect with a camp invite after he slashed .285/.379/.413 with six home runs, 47 stolen bases and a 67:108 BB:K over 525 plate appearances across three levels in 2025. Made will likely return to Double-A Biloxi to begin the 2026 season.