Guerra allowed two runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out three across six innings as he didn't factor into the decision Thursday against San Diego.

Guerra surrendered two runs in the fourth inning, but he'd exit the game in line for the win. Milwaukee's bullpen would give up six runs in the ninth as they dropped the series finale. Since turning in a shaky outing July 29 against San Francisco (five runs over four frames), Guerra has looked sharp in his previous two appearances, tossing 14 innings and giving up five runs while fanning nine. He'll look to secure his first victory since July 8 in his next start, which is slated for Tuesday versus the Cubs.