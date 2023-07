The Brewers promoted Jarvis from Double-A Biloxi to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Jarvis was bumped up to Nashville after ranking in the top 10 in qualified Southern League pitchers in strikeout rate (28.6 percent) and walk rate (8.2 percent) while pitching to a 3.21 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 75.2 innings with Biloxi. With a strong second half of the season at Nashville, the 23-year-old right-hander could force his way into the Milwaukee rotation at some point in 2024.